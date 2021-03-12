Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão coming to White Plains

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão will open its first Westchester location on April 6 at 235 Main St. in White Plains.

It will be the chain’s third New York location, joining its Manhattan and Long Island restaurants.

Fogo de Chão specializes in the Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco, which involves roasting high-quality seasoned cuts of meats over an open flame.

The White Plains restaurant will be led by General Manager and Head Gaucho Chef Jorge Almeida, who brings 10 years of experience with Fogo de Chão to his new position.

“It’s our honor to introduce authentic South Brazilian culture to Westchester, and we welcome everyone to discover a new way of dining that only Fogo can offer,” said Almeida.