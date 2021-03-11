Win Properties, owner of the Rye Ridge Shopping Center, announced Thursday that plans are in place for a CityMD Urgent Care center to open in the Rye Brook complex.

The new space will be 3,000 square feet, between retailers Vanilla Sky and Shoe Inn Shoes. It did not have an exact date for opening, but hopes to open this year.

CityMD provides a variety of services including Covid-19 testing, but it has not yet announced which services the Rye Ridge urgent care will offer.

The new location will be the company’s seventh Westchester urgent care center, with others in White Plains, Eastchester, Hartsdale, Mamaroneck and Yonkers.