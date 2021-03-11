Stamford Health, BLT partner with city to open second vaccination ‘super site’

The city of Stamford, Stamford Health and Building and Land Technology have agreed to open a second Covid-19 vaccination super site at 1 Elmcroft in Stamford’s Harbor Point on March 15.

The agreement is a continuation of the partnership established between the city and Stamford Health in January to begin vaccinating the general public in Phase 1B in the Wheeler Building at Stamford Hospital, which will remain open.

To date, over 43,000 vaccines have been administered through Stamford Health and the city.

“We will vaccinate our residents faster if we establish partnerships to open high-capacity sites like 1 Elmcroft and Stamford Hospital,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin, “allowing us to scale up the number of vaccinations to well beyond a thousand doses per day as vaccine supply becomes more available. Stamford is fortunate to have a strong relationship with partners willing to address our community’s public health concerns.”

“We are proud of the vaccination program we have established with the city of Stamford,” said Stamford Health President & CEO Kathleen Silard. “Now with additional support from Building and Land Technology we are able to open another mass vaccination site that will help us expand our capacity at a critical time.”

“BLT is always willing to lend support when the welfare of the city is at stake,” BLT Chairman Carl R. Kuehner III said. “A dedicated team at BLT is working around the clock to provide all of the logistical support necessary to open this vaccination site.”

The goal is to deliver up to 3,000 vaccinations per day, seven days a week, Kuehner said.

BLT co-President Mike Handler is leading the project on the firm’s behalf.

“This is precisely the type of partnership that is required to launch a successful mass vaccination program and I am thrilled that this partnership has come together so swiftly,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine may make an appointment by visiting StamfordHealth.org/Covid19Vaccine or by calling 203-276-7300.