Anthony’s Pier 9 to become film production studio

Anthony’s Pier 9, a wedding and events venue in New Windsor, is being sold to a company that will transform the 70,000-square-foot space into a film production studio.

Bonura Hospitality Group, the venue’s owner, did not disclose the seller or the purchase price. As part of the sale, all Anthony’s Pier 9 employees will retain their jobs, the company said.

Principal Joseph Bonura Jr. said the pandemic was a prime reason for selling “what has been a cornerstone of the family’s business since 1980.”

Michael Bonura, also a principal, said, “This was our parents’ first catering facility and we have been proud to carry on that legacy.”

The company said it will host its last events by June 13 and recommended that customers consider other Bonura locations, including three in Poughkeepsie – The Grandview, The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel and Shadows on the Hudson – along with the West Hills Country Club in Middletown and the Blu Pointe restaurant in Newburgh.

“As we say farewell to this landmark space, Bonura Hospitality Group has its eyes set on the future and is excited about new ventures including the reopening of our newest waterfront restaurant Pointe Grille this Spring,” the company said.

Amanda Dana, Orange County’s director of tourism and film, welcomed the economic opportunities that will be created when the venue transitions into a film set.

“The positive economic impact of film production is enormous, and without a doubt, provides hundreds, if not thousands, of skilled jobs locally. It also puts much needed revenue back into the local economy,” Dana said, adding the arrival of the production facility “is very timely as we are experiencing exponential growth in the film sector. We are incredibly excited to see this project come to fruition.”