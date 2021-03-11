Norwalk’s Datto acquires Israeli cybersecurity firm

Datto Holding Corp. has acquired BitDam Ltd., an Israeli cyberthreat detection company. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

BitDam’s cyberdefense platform secures collaboration tools, including M365 and Google Workspace, from ransomware, malware and phishing, by proactively defending against cybersecurity breaches within a user’s inbox, chat or cloud drive.

“This acquisition marks an important step on our security journey, coming on the heels of our recent launch of Ransomware Detection in Datto RMM,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Norwalk-headquartered Datto.

“Both deliver new revenue and margin opportunities to our 17,000 MSP (managed server provider) partners just as cyber attacks on SMBs (server message blocks) are proliferating. We welcome the elite BitDam security team to Datto as we continue to execute on an ambitious security roadmap for our partners.”