Home Agriculture Panel to focus on increasing diversity in Connecticut agriculture

Panel to focus on increasing diversity in Connecticut agriculture

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced plans to form a group to focus on increasing diversity, racial equity and inclusion within Connecticut’s agriculture industry.

farmersThe new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Connecticut Agriculture Working Group will be administered by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture and address issues including business planning and access to resources, and financial planning, securing land tenures, education and training, and market access and diversification.

The Department of Agriculture is accepting nominations for participants through April 4. https://portal.ct.gov/DOAG/Boards/Boards/Diversity-Equity-and-Inclusion-Working-Group

Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said barriers and access issues make it difficult for people of color to enter and remain in agriculture.

“This initiative will ensure that Connecticut agriculture better reflects our population by identifying resource gaps, providing support for businesses to gro, and supplying a connection to markets,” Hulburt said.

“We need to do a better job of supporting diversity and inclusion within all sectors of our economy, including agriculture,” added Lamont.

“We want this working group to collaborate on the barriers that prevent people from entering this sector and create recommendations for what the state and agriculture service providers can do to better support diversity and inclusion within Connecticut’s agricultural community.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleThe Business Journals March 15, 2021
Next articleNorwalk’s Datto acquires Israeli cybersecurity firm
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here