Work begins on White Plains solar installations: $1M+ annual revenue generator

Work is underway to install solar panels at nine city-owned properties in White Plains that will have the capability of generating 6.8 megawatts of electricity while also generating more than $1 million in annual revenues for the city from renting-out the space where the solar panels are sited.

The solar installations at various facilities around the city were discussed at a March 10 news conference held at the White Plains Department of Public Works (DPW) facility at 77 Brockway Place, where solar panels are going up on the roof of a large garage and maintenance structure. In fact, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Gil C. Quiniones, president and CEO of the New York Power Authority, rode high up in a forklift to get a glimpse of where the panels are being installed.

One megawatt, or 1 million watts, is enough electricity to light up approximately 10,000 100-watt bulbs. The panels being installed in White Plains are expected to produce enough electricity to power approximately 700 homes.

City officials and the solar company expect they will reduce dependence on fossil fuels for electricity generation and produce environmental benefits equivalent to removing about 1,300 cars from the road or planting 101,000 new trees in the city.

The city selected Distributed Solar Development (DSD) based in Schenectady to create the nine solar installations. There was a competitive process in which about 100 contractors received a request for proposals that was prepared by the city’s DPW with the cooperation of the New York Power Authority (NYPA), which has its administrative offices in White Plains.

Eight proposals were received and the city chose DSD and entered into a multiyear agreement to establish a Community Solar program in conjunction with Con Edison.

The nine solar projects include a mix of canopy, rooftop, and ground mount installations at four parking garages, the Ebersole Ice Rink, Gedney Way Recycling Facility, Gillie Park, the city Water Department and the Brockway Place DPW site. Systems at the Recycling Facility and Shapham Place parking garage will also include energy storage as part of the installations. The installations are expected to be completed in the fall.

Roach told the news conference that the project will make the city the biggest municipal generator of solar electricity in the county. He said that White Plains residents who elect to buy the solar power will get credits on their electric bills equivalent to 10% of their usage.

“That will save them money and we will be focusing in the rollout on people of limited means,” Roach said. “In terms of environmental justice, we are making sure that the benefits of this project will be felt by the people who need those benefits the most.”

Roach said that the city will be taking in over $1 million a year in revenue from leasing the spaces occupied by the solar sites and will have no costs associated with them.

“We’re moving the needle on climate change and generating alternative energy. We’re providing cheaper electricity to our residents and we’re making over a million dollars a year while doing it,” Roach said. “So, what’s wrong with this model? There’s nothing wrong with this model and that’s why I feel it can be replicated easily across the state.”

Quiniones pointed out that the solar installations will save the city about $100,000 a year in its electric bills even though it already buys low-cost power from the authority.

“At NYPA, we envision a thriving and resilient New York powered by clean energy. That it our vision,“ Quiniones said. “We measure our success by the success of our customers and White Plains as you can see is paving the way, is a pioneer, in showing other cities and other counties in our state on how to do it right.”

Quiniones said NYPA will be doing more projects with White Plains.

“More importantly, we’re going to create a case study or a story about this that then we can retell to other mayors, other county executives in our state and beyond because that’s really how we will make an impact … in dealing with the climate crisis.”

David Eisenbud, senior organization director at DSD, praised those who worked on designing and planning the project including the city’s DPW Commissioner Rick Hope.

He noted that two-thirds of the White Plains sites will consist of garage top and surface parking canopy systems.

“This is a specialty application that DSD has pioneered,” Eisenbud said. “This will help transform the city. DSD doubled the expected capacity on city parking garages because of our propriety solar canopy designs.”

He said the canopies over parking areas will do more than just provide a platform for solar panels; they’ll protect people from rain and snow and enhance the downtown experience for visitors.

“Our collaboration with the city brings exactly the kind of action that’s needed to help expedite the transition to clean energy sources for future generations,” Eisenbud said. “That’s why I’m in it for 20 years. That’s why DSD exists.”