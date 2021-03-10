House OKs $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan; Billions headed to Westchester and the Hudson Valley

The latest Covid-19 federal relief package, called the American Rescue Plan, has been approved and sent to President Joe Biden to sign. The $1.9 trillion package will bring billions in aid to New York state.

Aside from individual benefits such as direct payments and an extension to unemployment, aid will also be provided for state and local governments. The funding may be used to assist households, small businesses and nonprofits affected by the Covid economic crisis, to support essential workers, to cover revenue losses due to Covid and to make investments in necessary infrastructure.

The office of Sen. Chuck Schumer, in its New York State and Local Aid Explainer, released estimates on Monday regarding the breakdown of federal funding headed to the state. The critical takeaways for Westchester and the Hudson Valley are shown below.

By County

Lower Hudson Valley counties will receive over $436 million, with Westchester set for the largest amount.

Westchester County: $187.64 million

Orange County: $74.66 million

Rockland County: $63.18 million

Dutchess County: $57.06 million

Ulster County: $34.44 million

Putnam County: $19.07 million

The five counties of New York City will receive $1.6 billion, and Erie County leads the state outside of New York City and Westchester, with $178.18 million headed its way.

By Metro City

As the state’s largest metro area, New York City will receive over $4.3 billion. Cities across the Hudson Valley will see over $263 million in aid, broken up as following:

Yonkers: $88.89 million

Mount Vernon: $42.63

New Rochelle: $36.19 million

White Plains: $21.98 million

Newburgh: $21.76 million

Poughkeepsie: $20.77 million

Kingston: $18.66 million

Middletown: $12.38 million

By town

All of the state’s towns, villages and small cities will be allocated direct aid. The top three towns in each county with the largest amount of local aid coming in are listed below:

Westchester

Greenburgh: $9.98 million

Rye: $5.09 million

Mount Pleasant: $4.93 million

Orange

Warwick: $3.44 million

Wallkill: $3.18 million

New Windsor: $3.04 million

Rockland

Ramapo: $15.07 million

Clarkstown: $9.46 million

Orangetown: $5.47 million

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie: $3.35 million

East Fishkill: $3.24 million

Wappinger: $2.93 million

Ulster

Saugerties: $2.09 million

New Paltz: $1.54 million

Shawangunk: $1.52 million

Putnam

Carmel: $3.74 million

Southeast: $1.98 million

Kent: $1.44 million

A total of $23.8 billion in federal funding is estimated statewide through state and local funding. $12.5 billion will be allocated to state government, while almost $4 billion will go to counties and $825 million will go to towns, villages and small cities.

Hudson Valley business leaders have expressed their support for the federal relief bill.

Connecticut will receive $4.35 billion in total funding, with $2.65 billion estimated for state government operations. Metro cities will take $679 million, counties will be allocated $691 million and small cities, towns and villages will receive $191 million.