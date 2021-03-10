Harbor Point Organics opening today in Stamford

The newest retailer at Stamford’s Harbor Point, an organic grocery market, is opening today.

Harbor Point Organics, at 14 Harbor Point Road, offers a specialty juice bar, grab-and-go prepared foods, fresh soups, local whole grain artisan bread, baked goods, artisan cheeses, organic fruits, food and fruit platters, fresh flowers, herbs and other plants.

Vegan and grain-free options will also be available for purchase.

“We are elated to finally announce the opening of Harbor Point Organics,” co-owner Pariv Shakiban said. “As a resident and current owner of another business in Harbor Point, my business partner and I knew this location presented a great opportunity for us and the community.

“The market will provide residents and the greater Stamford community a place to fulfill all of their grocery needs, no matter how big or small, right outside their doors,” Shakiban added.

Shakiban and co-owner Mark Hill’s other operations include Patisserie Salzburg, a European-style café with locations in Harbor Point, New Canaan and Rye, New York. Hill is also the owner of Ridgefield Organics & Specialty Market in Ridgefield.

Harbor Point Organics will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the winter and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer.

“There’s nothing we enjoy seeing more of than our residents not only living in our buildings, but also opening up businesses in our community – it’s a true testament to the live-work-play philosophy,” said Ted Ferrarone, co-president of developer Building and Land Technology.