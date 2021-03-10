Home Fairfield Newtown’s Brad Smith buys New Britain Bees baseball team

Newtown’s Brad Smith buys New Britain Bees baseball team

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Newtown resident Brad Smith has acquired the New Britain Bees, a minor league baseball team, for an undisclosed sum.

Brad Smith New Britain BeesSmith has worked as the team’s general manager for the past three years and received approval from both the Futures Collegiate Baseball League and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart to complete the purchase.

The acquisition of the Bees is the latest minor league team purchase for Smith. In 2005, he partnered with his late father Dale Smith on buying the Kannapolis Intimidators, a Chicago White Sox Class A affiliate, serving as the team’s president through 2015 when he sold the club. The Smith family also owned the Coastal Plain League’s Wilmington Sharks from 2014 to 2016.

Smith is the second Fairfield County resident who can claim ownership of a baseball team. Last September, Greenwich billionaire Steve Cohen acquired the New York Mets in a deal valued at $2.475 billion, a record-setting amount for a U.S. sports franchise.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleSons of the American Revolution sue Greenburgh for $10M over Odell House
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here