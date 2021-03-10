Stamford-based Kayak enters lodging sector with Miami Beach hotel

Kayak, the Stamford-based metasearch travel site, has expanded into the hotel business with the upcoming premiere of the Kayak Miami Beach.

The 52-room hotel, which is scheduled to open April 11, is housed in a 1934 art-deco building that was previously the Life House Collins Park.

The property includes a wrap-around public rooftop area with a Middle Eastern bar and restaurant. Standard rates start at $229 per night. The hotel is the first in the company’s planned expansion into the lodging sector.

“We see a big opportunity to apply our audience and technology to the accommodations space to level the playing field for independent hotels,” said Steve Hafner, CEO of Kayak, a division of Booking Holdings.

“Our Miami Beach property will serve as our hotel design lab and deepen our knowledge of hospitality and showcase our growing capabilities.”