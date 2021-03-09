Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced that New York will expand access to the Covid-19 vaccine by adding to the list of those deemed eligible.

On Wednesday, March 10, individuals 60 years and older will be allowed to receive the vaccine, a decrease from the previous threshold of 65 and older, without other qualifying criteria.

On March 17, all public-facing government and nonprofit essential workers such as sanitation workers and building service workers will also become eligible.

Speaking from a vaccination site in Syracuse, Cuomo expressed confidence in an increasing supply of vaccines available for the state. Starting March 17, restrictions that have mandated that certain eligible groups be vaccinated at certain sites will be mostly lifted; almost all vaccination sites will now be able to vaccinate any person who meets the eligibility criteria for any reason.

Pharmacies are the exception, and will remain only for those eligible because of their age, along with teachers.

As of March 7, more than 18 percent of New Yorkers had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 9 percent now fully vaccinated, roughly in line with the national average. Ten more state-run mass vaccination sites are set to open throughout the state, with two new locations in New York City and two more in the Hudson Valley, the governor’s office said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced today that eligibility in Florida would expand to those 60 years old and up, set to go into effect on March 15. Several other states have already brought their age restrictions down; in Connecticut, individuals age 55 to 64 became eligible for the vaccine on March 1, and as part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s schedule for age limits to be steadily lowered throughout the spring.