Businessman Louis Cordasco Sr. dies from Covid-19

Louis Cordasco Sr., the founder of Crystal Restoration, the first company in Westchester specializing in property restoration from fire, water or similar damage, died March 6 as a result of Covid-19. He had been living in Yonkers at the time of his death. He was 86.

Cordasco in 1960 founded Crystal Restoration, which has been operating from its base in Port Chester for more than 45 years. The third generation of the Cordasco family is now operating the business, with Cordasco’s daughter Lisa serving as the company’s president.

Cordasco was born Aug. 11, 1934, in the southeast section of Yonkers. He attended public school in Yonkers where he was a star athlete, receiving school letters in both baseball and basketball. His talent on the baseball field earned him a tryout with the New York Yankees.

At age 16, he held the title of City of Yonkers Tennis Champion. Cordasco was an avid golfer and member of the Wykagyl Country Club for more than 55 years, winning many tournaments.

In March 2016, Cordasco joined with members of his family to accept a Family-Owned Business Award from Westfair Communications and the Westchester County Business Journal.

During the awards event, Lisa Cordasco referred to her father’s founding of the company by saying, “Over 55 years ago my dad did something no one did in Westchester County. He did that with style and with grace.” She noted that in 2008 they reinvented the business and became the first emergency, fire and water damage restoration company to use safe, green, nontoxic products. In February of last year, the company and Cordascos were again honored with a Family-Owned Business Award.

Cordasco is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie, their three children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.