NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor has announced the addition of two NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center breast surgeons to its breast care team: Roshni Rao, M.D., and Stacy K. Ugras, M.D. Rao is the chief of the breast, melanoma and soft tissuesSurgery program at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Vivian L. Milstein Associate Professor…