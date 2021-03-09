Amazon to build 631K SF warehouse at former IBM west campus in East Fishkill

The East Fishkill Town Board has approved a 631,000-square-foot Amazon warehouse to be built at the former IBM West Campus at 1940 Route 52 in Dutchess County.

The property consists of approximately 124 acres with 500,000 square feet of existing buildings, according to McGrath Realty broker Robert Buyakowski, who led the transaction between USEF Tioranda LLC and former owners RWHPA.

USEF Tioranda will be building the warehouse/distribution center at a cost of $135 million starting this month, Buyakowski said. After development, it will be leased to Amazon and create at least 500 full-time and up to 700 part-time jobs in the first phase. Temporary construction jobs will add another 300 to 400 jobs.

The project is also expected to bring significant tax revenue to the town, Dutchess County, the Wappingers Central School District and the local library district.

Demolition of the existing structures will begin “as soon as possible,” according to East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nicholas D’Alessandro.

“In summary, this project will bring significant benefits not only to our local community but the entire region as well,” he said. “I again commend my colleagues on the Town Board for making the necessary changes to facilitate the development of the projects in East Fishkill.”

Last month, the town of Montgomery in Orange County approved the construction of a 1,010,880-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center.

A 15-year PILOT agreement between Amazon and the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency will allow for a property tax exemption of approximately $14.3 million, dependent upon Amazon living up to its job-creation promises.

D’Alessandro said that East Fishkill expects to build a town road that will act as a bypass road to I-84 from Route 52, along with a roundabout in the Route 52 business corridor and an improved “traffic area,” all to help assist with traffic congestion.

“I am extremely excited to see this site finally flourish with activity after decades of decline,” Buyakowski said. “The exceptional collaboration from both the private and public sector to untangle the development complexities made way for this transformation into an Amazon distribution center.”