Vineyard Wind 1 offshore project moves one step closer to federal approval

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has published a final Environmental Impact Statement for Vineyard Wind 1 to become the first Tier 1 offshore wind supplier in the U.S. The publication places the project one step away from receiving a Record of Decision from BOEM, the last approval required for construction on the project to begin.

Vineyard Wind 1 is budgeted at $2 billion and will include 62 GE Haliade-X turbines 15 miles off the Martha Vineyard coast with the capacity to generate 800 MW of electricity through two export cables buried under the Atlantic seabed. The project’s developer, Vineyard Wind, is a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of Orange, Connecticut-based Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner.

“We want to thank BOEM for all of the work they’ve done since we submitted the permit application in December of 2017 on this first-in-the-nation project,” Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said in a press release. “More than three years of federal review and public comment is nearing its conclusion and 2021 is poised to be a momentous year for our project and the broader offshore wind industry.”

In December 2019, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s (DEEP) selected the project for providing the equivalent of 14% of the state’s electricity supply, which would represent the largest purchase of renewable energy in Connecticut’s history. The project included an estimated $890 million in direct economic development in Connecticut, including Bridgeport Harbor and the local supply chain, as well as the redevelopment of the waterfront Barnum Landing property for a future turbine assembly and maintenance facility.