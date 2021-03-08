Yonkers halfway houses fighting over North Broadway site

Two Yonkers organizations that run halfway houses for emotionally or mentally disturbed individuals are fighting for control of a property.

Cluster Community Services claims that Yonkers Residential Center did not negotiate in good faith, according to a March 3 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court, on a $1.8 million proposal to buy YRC’s property at 100 N. Broadway.

YRC is a $1.7 million program, according to a 2017 tax form, which operates group homes and counseling for homeless and emotionally disturbed children.

CCS is a $5.9 million program, according to a 2018 tax form, that provides mental health housing and other “restorative justice” programs.

CCS’ Goodbody Residence houses 15 adults with serious mental health and substance abuse issues. Residents come from psychiatric hospitals and prisons or have been homeless, according to the lawsuit. They typically stay for 12 to 18 months, learning how to cope with mental illness, drugs and alcohol; repair family relationships; and develop skills for returning to the community.

But Goodbody Residence is in poor condition, the complaint states, on a dead-end street “plagued with litter, homeless individuals and criminal activity.” It must vacate the house by the end of the year.

YRC’s property at 100 N. Broadway would be ideal. It is in good condition, large enough for 15 residents and staff, close to medical and psychiatric providers and to CCS’ main office, and it has the right zoning.

CCS proposed buying the 3-story structure for $1.8 million, according to the complaint, and YRC signed a nonbinding letter of intent on Jan. 26 to negotiate only with CCS for 45 days.

Two weeks later, YRC terminated the negotiations.

Robert Corke, YRC executive director, notified Kristina Yamin, CCS executive director, that his board had decided to lease 100 N. Broadway to another organization.

“The other group is able to enter into the agreement immediately. They also accepted the bid for the purchase of our Phillipse Place facility,” Corke stated in an email. “I know that you did everything in your power to move this along. The issue was really one of timing.”

CCS demanded that YRC kill the deal and resume negotiations. YRC refused.

CCS accuses YRC of breach of contract. It is demanding that YRC cancel the third-party contract and resume talks or pay CCS the costs it incurred.

Corke did not respond to an email asking for YRC’s side of the story.

“We vehemently and wholly oppose your conclusions and assertions,” YRC’s attorney, Kenneth L. Bunting, stated in a Feb. 22 letter to CCS’ attorney, Avery Mehlman.