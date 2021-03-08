Danbury Hospital pays $10,000 as part of ADA compliance issue settlement

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut has reached a settlement with Danbury Hospital related to allegations that the hospital’s Morganti Wound Care Center was not operating in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The settlement is based on an ADA complaint filed by a patient who uses a wheelchair and claimed he was required to reschedule an appointment at the wound care center because the facility lacked the equipment and trained staff needed to transfer him from his wheelchair to the examination table. The hospital agreed to compensate the patient $10,000.

As part of the settlement, Danbury Hospital agreed to ensure that all of its outpatient facilities will have access to a special lift and will implement practices to enable the transfer of a patient onto examination tables safely.

The hospital will also adopt a nondiscrimination policy outlining its obligations pursuant to Title III of the ADA as they apply to healthcare facilities and patient safety.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle noted that Danbury Hospital was cooperative with his office and was “committed to addressing the issues raised by the ADA investigation without litigation.”

Anyone who wishes to file a complaint alleging that any place of public accommodation or public entity in Connecticut is not accessible to persons with disabilities may contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 203-821-3700.