Wilton’s 1790 Morgan-Olmstead House listed at $1.15M

The Morgan-Olmstead House, a 1790 farmstead in Wilton, has been listed for sale at $1.15 million.

The 2.08-acre property at 289 Nod Hill Road includes a two-story residence covering 2,392 square feet, with four bedrooms, three full baths and the original hearth within the family room, which was known as the “keeping room.”

The property also includes a barn, four additional detached structures and a chicken coop.

The property was originally the residence of James Morgan (1748-1824), a farmer who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolution and was wounded in 1781 during the Battle of New London.

The new listing is only the fifth time in the property’s history that its ownership changed hands, with the last transfer of ownership taking place in 1993 in a $500,000 sale.