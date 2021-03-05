Digital marketing firm MediaCrossing launches practice area aimed at live events and tourism

MediaCrossing, a Stamford-headquartered digital marketing firm, has launched MXLive!, a practice area focused on concert and live event organizers and travel and tourism commissions.

According to the company, the new practice area will utilize programmatic and social tactics for driving awareness, consideration and action among target audiences. The MXLive! Service will launch on a market-by-market rollout and will use national, local, and hyperlocal activations to drive ticket sales.

MediaCrossing cited recent data from Pollstar that found more than $30 billion was lost in ticket sales, sponsorships and merchandise during the past year because of the pandemic, but with the rollout of multiple vaccines there is optimism that in-person events will return in later in the year.

“For nearly a year, live events, concerts, and most leisure travel have been shut down as a result of Covid-19,” said Michael Kalman, CEO of MediaCrossing. “We know these activities will reemerge now that there is vaccine deployment and people will be eager to get back to resuming their normal lives. Event organizers, travel boards and concert promoters have to start thinking today about how they will talk to past and future customers.”