IBM partners with Moderna to study vaccine rollout management

IBM is teaming with Moderna in a partnership to explore how different technologies – including artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud – can improve the management of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The companies will focus on accelerating a secure sharing of information between governments, health care providers, life science organizations and individuals.

Initial work will focus in the U.S. and concentrate on vaccine management solutions that provide end-to-end traceability to address potential supply chain disruptions and the creation of a blockchain-based Digital Health Pass to help individuals maintain control of their personal health information.

“If ever there was a time to rally around open technology and collaboration, it’s now,” said Jason Kelley, managing partner and global strategic alliances leader for Armonk-headquartered IBM. “As governments, pharmacy chains, healthcare providers and life sciences companies continue to scale and connect their tools, and as new players enter the supply chain, open technology can help drive more transparency and bolster trust, while helping to ensure accessibility and equity in the process.”