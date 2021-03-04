Gov. Lamont easing some Covid restrictions; SHU poll finds majority support handling of virus

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has eliminated capacity limits for restaurants and increased the capacity for most outdoor and indoor venues, as the Covid-19 metrics continue to trend downward.

“Connecticut has earned it,” the governor said. “It feels pretty good that we’re able to do this.”

Protocols that will remain in effect – “This is not Texas, this is not Mississippi. This is Connecticut,” Lamont said – until further notice include:

Face coverings and masks continue to be required.

Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed.

11 p.m. closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants and entertainment.

Indoor theaters continue to have a 50% capacity.

Large event venues (e.g. stadiums) to open in April.

The protocols that will be revised in the coming days include:

Beginning Friday, March 19

All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required: Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11 p.m. required closing time for dining rooms continues) Retail Libraries Personal services Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity) Gyms/fitness centers Museums, aquariums and zoos Offices Houses of worship

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts: Social and recreational gatherings at private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors. Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors.

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance.

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.

Beginning Monday, March 29

Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20.

Beginning Friday, April 2

Outdoor amusement parks can open.

Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people.

Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity.

Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season.

Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch expressed his gratitude for Lamont’s announcement regarding restaurants, but added: “There is still much work to be done before Connecticut and its restaurants are at full strength.

“Before the pandemic, restaurants accounted for more than 160,000 jobs in our state,” Dolch said. “To get back to that point, the state will need to fully lift the curfew, limits on table sizes and more. It can do it safely by maintaining social distancing and mask rules, along with other safety precautions.”

DECD Commissioner David Lehman estimated that about 10% of the state’s approximately 8,000 restaurants have closed since the pandemic began roughly one year ago.

As of this afternoon, 1,042,534 vaccines have been administered; 74% of those aged 75-plus have received at least the first dose; 59% of those aged 65-74 and 17% of those aged 55-64 have also received at least a first dose.

“While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible,” Lamont said.

The state’s positivity rate currently stands at 1.86% and its seven-day average at 2.3%, while hospitalizations have dropped to 433 – all of which are “the lowest in, say, four months,” the governor said.

As of this afternoon, Connecticut has recorded 7,693 Covid-related deaths.

71% approve of Lamont’s Covid performance

Earlier this afternoon, Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy released the results of its latest phone and digital poll, which found 70.7% of the 1,000 Connecticut respondents voicing approved of the governor’s handling of the pandemic. That number is an increase over the results of an October poll, in which 67% of respondents approved.

The poll, completed between Feb. 16 and 21, also found the following Covid-related responses:

1% do not believe the homeless population should be prioritized for the Covid-19 vaccine, but the majority (57.7%) believe that age and risk factors such as medical conditions in that population should be the primary focus.

When asked what should be implemented or considered to keep the homeless population safe from Covid-19 infection, 26.5% of respondents supported distribution of government-provided personal protection equipment, 21.3% supported immediate access to vaccines, and 18% said the state should ensure Covid education through facilities such as shelters and food pantries.

8% of surveyed residents support individuals’ ability to choose not to receive a vaccine because of their religious beliefs.

2% of respondents said they are aware of programs available to Connecticut businesses that provide funding as a result of pandemic-related economic losses.

When asked how long financial assistance should be available to businesses as a result of the pandemic, 61.7% chose either the next six months (25.9%) or the next year (35.8%).

Overall, 50.1% of respondents believe the state has supported businesses well during the pandemic.

5% of residents would support executive orders to prevent housing evictions.

82% believe eviction moratoriums have had a negative impact on landlords.

The survey further found 73.6% of respondents approving of Lamont’s ongoing communications to the public, versus 71.2% in October. Respondents also support how he is addressing a plan for residents and families, consistent with 58.3% in October. Additionally, 51.2% approve of the way Lamont is handling a plan for businesses, which is slightly down from the last poll (53.1% in October).

The majority of residents surveyed in February (55.9%) said they approved of how Lamont is carrying out his job as governor, which is higher than the 53.5% who reported on the same question in October. The breakdown by affiliation is 38.6% approval among Republicans (18% unsure); 49% approval among unaffiliated voters (27.1% unsure); 51.3% approval among independent voters (23.1% unsure); and 77.2% approval among Democrats (14.4% unsure).

Despite the challenges facing Connecticut and the nation, 68.3% of surveyed residents reported in February that their quality of life is either excellent (16.8%) or good (51.5%), a slight decrease from the 69.1% who answered that way in October. Additionally, fewer February respondents believe the quality of life in Connecticut is declining (16.9%), compared with those who reported the same in October (18.3%).