CT Office of Tourism research program provides hope for summer months

The Connecticut Office of Tourism has launched a research program aimed at supporting the state tourism industry’s recovery amid the pandemic.

Specifically conducted for Connecticut by a leading tourism market research firm, the Tourism Insights Program collects monthly data on Northeast-based consumers, including who is likely to travel, when and what would motivate them to visit a specific business.

The data is compiled into monthly reports and actionable tips Connecticut businesses – attractions, events, restaurants, accommodations and retailers – can put into action immediately, from advice about promoting safety to creating experiences consumers are most interested in trying now.

Among the findings from the latest reports:

41% plan to take a leisure trip in the next three months, 54% in the next six months.

63% say that shortly after they’ve received the Covid-19 vaccine, they will feel comfortable engaging in a range of tourism activities, including seeing live performances, attending festivals and enjoying indoor attractions.

Primary motivations for visiting attractions, restaurants or hotels include to feel normal again, change of scenery, and to support destinations that have suffered.

Top considerations for visiting an attraction, restaurant or hotel are related to deep cleaning and enforcing social distancing requirements.

“We know intent to travel is tied to Covid-19 rates and the vaccine rollout, so safety continues to be our focus,” Connecticut Office of Tourism Director Randy Fiveash said. “We’re confident the hard-hit tourism industry will help lead the state’s economic recovery as we see continued public health progress.”

The Connecticut Office of Tourism allocated a portion of its existing statewide tourism marketing budget to support the research effort.

“The Office of Tourism’s new research program has been an invaluable resource for trusted, localized information during a time of great uncertainty,” said Tina Tison, director of marketing at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. “The monthly reports provide important context and unique insights about consumers that are directly applicable to our business – and can help other cultural attractions and tourism businesses statewide.”