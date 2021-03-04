Group of Fairfield County companies receive $1M-plus from CT Innovations

Several Fairfield County firms are among those to receive financial support from Connecticut Innovations, the state’s strategic venture capital arm and source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies.

CI invested $7.2 million across 26 transactions during the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, ending Dec. 31.

In terms of investment breakdown, CI directed approximately $4.3 million toward companies in the bioscience and health care information technology sector and $2.4 million toward IT companies. The remaining funds were distributed to companies spanning a range of industries.

Within the county, Monroe software company Zorus received $500,000, followed by Stamford marketing agency Curacity ($350,000); Westport’s HighCape Capital ($105,000); Fairfield’s Landsdowne Labs ($125,000); Norwalk-based wellness program LYMBR ($15,188); and Greenwich-based 1843 Capital ($3,802).

“With more than two dozen transactions secured, CI enjoyed a robust second quarter as we continued to invest in and support Connecticut’s early-stage companies,” said David Wurzer, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Connecticut Innovations. “During this time of enhanced and unique challenges, we are heartened by the perseverance of our portfolio companies and enthusiastic about their prospects.”