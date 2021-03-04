FLB Law firm formed in Westport

A full-service law firm, FLB Law PLLC, has been launched at 315 Post Road West in Westport by three former Halloran and Sage LLP attorneys.

The announcement was made by Stephen P. Fogerty, who is being joined at the new firm by partners Thomas P. Lambert and Eric Bernheim.

FLB Law’s legal services include litigation; real estate transactions, finance and development; banking and commercial transactions; employment law; family law; and trust and estates. The firm’s clients include large corporations, small businesses and individuals.

The firm’s attorneys also include Josh M. Auxier, Enrico R. Costantini, Leslie E. Grodd, Laura A. Penney, Bob A. Rhodes, Alan S. Rubenstein, Matthias J. Sportini, Brian E. Tims, and Vincent S. Tirola.

“Our team has a wealth of legal experience and we are confident in delivering the same sound counsel that our clients have come to appreciate,” Fogerty said. “We each share a passion for the law and are committed to resolving legal matters for clients, both locally and nationally.”