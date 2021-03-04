New study ranks Connecticut’s roads among the nation’s worst

Connecticut’s roads were ranked among the worst maintained in the nation, according to a new study released by QuoteWizard, an online insurance marketplace.

Using figures from the Federal Highway Administration and Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the study found the nation’s deteriorating roads and bridges cost the average American driver $556 every year, resulting in nearly $120 billion in vehicle repair and operating costs.

Connecticut ranked fourth in the nation for dismal roads, with costs of $676 per year to local motorists. The study determined that 34% of Connecticut’s roads and 10.2% of its bridges were in poor or “nonacceptable” condition. Rhode Island, Mississippi and West Virginia ranked first, second and third in the study for unsatisfactory roads and bridges.

“It’s the opposite of ‘You get what you pay for,’” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst at QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company. “Drivers in some states are paying over $800 a year, and our team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that between 25% to 50% of their roads are in poor condition.”