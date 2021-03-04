Bridgeport contractor pleads guilty for lying to OSHA investigation

A Bridgeport contractor has pleaded guilty to making false statements and submitting false documents during a job site investigation conducted by the Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Luis F. Estrada, owner of L.L.E. Construction LLC, was hired to do roof repairs and other construction services at a property on Main Street in Bridgeport in February 2018. One month into the contract, a compliance officer with OSHA visited the property and observed what he considered to be safety infractions by Estrada’s construction workers on the roof. Estrada was not on the site but spoke to the compliance officer by phone.

In May 2018, OSHA compliance officers served Estrada with a subpoena for documents and records related to his company’s work on the project. Two months later, he hand-delivered a written response claiming he did not work on the project.

In addition to pleading guilty to one count of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Labor, Estrada admitted he later lied in a deposition convened as part of the OSHA investigation into the suspected safety violations at the site.

Estrada, who faces a maximum prison term of five years, was released on a $75,000 bond pending sentencing.