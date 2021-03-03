CT state Rep. Miller wins Stamford election to replace Leone in Senate

State Rep. Patricia Billie Miller (D-Stamford) won the special election on Tuesday to replace Carlo Leone – which will lead to another special election to replace her in the House.

Miller’s opponent, Joshua Esses (R), an attorney with international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, conceded the race last night.

Miller’s victory in the 27th District brings the Democratic majority in the Senate to 24-12, and lessens the party’s House majority to 96-53. The date for the election to fill her vacant House seat has yet to be announced.

Leone resigned in January to serve as a special adviser to state Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Another special election will be held on April 13 in the 112th District to replace state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, who resigned last month to spend more time with his family. No formal candidates have been announced to run in that election. The 112th consists of Monroe and part of Newtown.