Cajun-inspired eatery Crab101 coming to Bridgeport’s Black Rock

Bayou-inspired cuisine will soon be available in Bridgeport’s Black Rock section with the arrival of the eatery Crab101.

Based at 2835 Fairfield Ave. in the former site of a Subway franchise, Crab101 will serve Cajun specialties including po boy sandwiches and hush puppies, along with “Build Your Combo” offerings that gives the customer the option of choosing from a selection of seafood choices and having it served with their choice of sides, sauces and spice levels.

Crab101 will also provide a cold bar serving oysters, clams and shrimp and selections of wet and dry wings.

Crab101 will operate as a takeout restaurant. Construction on the new business is still underway and the management is aiming for a spring opening.