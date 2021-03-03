Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply is acquired by Mass. firm

Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply Co., a wholesale-distributor serving western Connecticut and Westchester and Putnam counties, has been acquired by F.W. Webb Co., a Bedford, Massachusetts-based contractor.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The Danbury-based company, which includes a 6,000-square-foot kitchen and bath retail showroom in Brookfield will now operate under the F.W. Webb brand.

The acquisition creates F.W. Webb’s eighth wholesale location and sixth showroom in Connecticut. Last fall, F.W. Webb opened a 22,000-square-foot wholesale location in Norwich that serves the state’s central and eastern regions.

“Although the company names will be changing, I can assure you that the faces and service will remain the same,” said T.J. Hunt, owner of Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply.