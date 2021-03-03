Xerox reportedly uses legal threat to cancel security conference session

Xerox has reportedly used the threat of legal action to force the cancellation of a technology conference presentation on security issues relating to its printers.

According to a report in the British tech news site The Daily Swig, Raphaël Rigo, a security researcher from Airbus Security Lab, was scheduled to give a presentation titled “Attacking Xerox Multifunction Printers” during the Infiltrate security conference.

Rigo had planned to present research exposing security vulnerabilities on three Xerox printer lines while showing how to secure the machines against attacks.

However, Rigo’s presentation was canceled one hour before he was scheduled to speak. The conference organizers posted an online notice that said, “I regret to inform you that we received notification this morning that ‘pending legal action’ we cannot present Raphaël’s Xerox research. Sadly, we must cancel the event today. We must cease and desist publication, presentation and discussions related to the content of Raphaël’s talk.”

Neither Xerox, Rigo nor the Infiltrate organizers offered any public comment on the incident.