Smart fitness gear company Tonal will increase its retail footprint to 40 new locations within Nordstrom stores, including at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk and The Westchester in White Plains, starting this month.

The expansion will reach 20 states, bringing Tonal to 12 states where it previously had no brick-and-mortar presence.

The company’s intelligent at-home strength-training system holds more than 90% of market share in the connected strength-training category, making it a leader in the emerging field. The product uses a patented electromagnetic digital weight system and advanced AI software to create personalized workouts for users, bundled in a space-saving design that can easily fit in a home.

The locations will include a 50-square-foot concept inside Nordstrom women’s active departments, where consumers will be able to try out Tonal with a full workout demo.

For Tonal, the partnership is an opportunity to reach new consumers and offer them a chance to try out its product, which costs just under $3,000, before investing in their own. For Nordstrom, the move fits within both their recent active gear expansion strategy and their embrace of fitting emerging direct-to-consumer brands within their traditional retail setup, seeking new avenues after closing 16 stores last year.

Other direct-to-consumer companies that Nordstrom has partnered with include Glossier, Away, Reformation, and Bonobos, among others.