The Tyler Heating and Air-Conditioning Co. is relocating from Milford to 255 Hathaway Drive in Stratford.

The company, founded in 2005, continues to experience growth and its new, 4,800-square-foot location accommodates the increased space requirement, according to Randy Vidal of Vidal/Wettenstein, who represented Tyler Heating in the deal.

Ted Hoyt of Hodson Realty represented the landlord.