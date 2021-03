Peloton outlet site in Westport sold to Avery Hall Investments

56-58 Main St. in downtown Westport has been sold to Avery Hall Investments for an undisclosed amount.

The property is leased by Peloton.

Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate (SCRE) Managing Director Rich DiDonato and the Westport firm’s principal, Penny Wickey, were the exclusive brokers of the transaction.