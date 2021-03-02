Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as U.S. Education Secretary

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to become U.S. Secretary of Education.

Cardona’s nomination passed in a 64-33 vote. Tomorrow, he will be making the first official trip in his new position with a return to his hometown of Meriden for a review of school safety practices. First lady Jill Biden will accompany Cardona, and the pair will also make a stop in Waterford, Pennsylvania.

Cardona is a former fourth-grade teacher who became a principal at the age of 28 – the youngest principal in Connecticut – and was named Principal of the Year in 2012.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont chose him to become education commissioner in 2019, making him the first Hispanic to hold that position.

Cardona is already under pressure from congressional Democrats who have been agitating for President Biden to cancel student debt of up to $10,000 per borrower. Cardona has voiced his support for the idea, but stated the move should come in congressional legislation and not a presidential executive order.