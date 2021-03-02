Trumbull’s CooperSurgical buys U.K. maker of fetal pillow for $52.2M

Global medical device company CooperSurgical has acquired Safe Obstetric Systems, a privately held manufacturer of medical device Fetal Pillow, for about $52.2 million, along with a contingent payment of up to $14 million based on future revenue growth.

The FDA-approved product is used to elevate the fetal head during a fully dilated Caesarean section, making the delivery easier and less traumatic for the mother and baby.

Al White, president and CEO of Trumbull-based CooperSurgical, said the acquisition “aligns perfectly with our mission of advancing women’s health care …. (by) providing our team a truly innovative product with strong clinical benefits that helps address the market need for safer childbirth.”

Safe Obstetric Systems is based in the U.K. Fetal Pillow generated revenues of approximately $4.9 million in calendar year 2020.

Last month, CooperSurgical acquired California-based AEGEA Medical and its FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System for an undisclosed amount.