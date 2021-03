Dan Zelson of Charter Realty & Development Corp., headquartered in Rye Brook, leased 27,677 square feet in Tri-City Plaza located at 30-35 Talcottville Road, in Vernon, Connecticut, to Homesense. The property is owned by DLC Management Corp. Homesense, part of the TJX Companies based in New York City, recently opened its facility, which offers a shopping experience…