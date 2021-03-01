Stamford votes tomorrow on state Sen. Leone’s replacement

A pair of special elections will take place in the county to replace state lawmakers who resigned after being re-elected in November.

Tomorrow, an election will be held in Stamford and Darien to fill the seat vacated by state Sen. Carlo Leone (D), who resigned in January to serve as a special adviser to state Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti.

Facing off to replace Leone in the 27th Senate District are state Rep. Pat Billie Miller (D-145th) and Joshua Esses (R), an attorney with international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, based in New York City. Both are Stamford residents.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ned Lamont has set April 13 as the date for a special election in the 112th District to replace state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, who resigned last month to spend more time with his family. No formal candidates have been announced to run in that election. The 112th consists of Monroe and part of Newtown.