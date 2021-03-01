John Durham resigns as U.S. attorney for Connecticut

After serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut for more than three years, and as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut for more than 38 years, John H. Durham has resigned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, effective at midnight on Feb. 28.

The resignation by Durham – who in 2019 was appointed special counsel by then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible criminal wrongdoing in Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election – follows a February decision by the Department of Justice to ask U.S. attorneys appointed under Donald Trump to resign. That request was made to allow the Biden administration to make its own nominations to fill those posts.

Durham will reportedly continue his Russian probe as special counsel.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle is serving as acting U.S. attorney.

“My career has been as fulfilling as I could ever have imagined when I graduated from law school way back in 1975,” Durham said.

“Much of that fulfillment has come from all the people with whom I’ve been blessed to share this workplace, and in our partner law enforcement agencies,” he continued. “My love and respect for this office and the vitally important work done here have never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.”