The Stratford property that was once home to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Christian Church is listed for sale at $900,000.

The 2.2-acre lot at 600 Silver Lane includes the 4,200-square-foot church, a next-door three-bedroom residence covering nearly 2,000 square feet, a parking lot and the adjacent wooded area. Buyers have the option of having the property subdivided.

The church was founded in 1967 as part of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of the USA.