18 North Grill, a new American fare restaurant, opens in Fishkill

The Hudson Valley region’s newest restaurant is 18 North Grill, located in the Hudson Valley Towne Center at 18 Westage Drive in Fishkill.

The 9,100-square-foot restaurant specializes in classic American cuisine including BBQ ribs, burgers, seafood and pasta. The restaurant also operates a full-service bar.

18 North Grill is located at the site that housed Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill for nearly two decades until its closure last summer. The restaurant provides digital menus through QR codes and can accommodate orders through its website and GrubHub.