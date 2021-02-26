CT expecting 30,000 doses of J&J vaccine next week, pending FDA approval

Connecticut is expecting to receive 30,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine next week, pending anticipated FDA approval.

The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is expected to vote on approving the vaccine for emergency use, making it the third vaccine after Pfizer’s and Moderna’s to be so approved.

“The addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is big news in our efforts to speed up distribution,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “We were already anticipating 100,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week. With the expected approval of this third vaccine by the FDA, our total dose allocation next week will increase to 130,000, and that amount should continue to grow each week going forward.”

As of last night, Connecticut had administered 582,786 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and 304,539 second doses, for a total of 887,325.

Unlike those vaccines, the J&J version requires just one shot. It is 66% effective overall at protecting against the coronavirus, while Pfizer’s and Moderna’s effectiveness stands at about 95%.

To date, Connecticut has vaccinated 73% of its population over the age of 75, and 44% of its population aged 65 to 74.

Lamont announced earlier this week that eligibility will expand based on age, with the following schedule:

March 1 : Expands to ages 55 to 64

: Expands to ages 55 to 64 March 22 : Expands to ages 45 to 54

: Expands to ages 45 to 54 April 12 : Expands to ages 35 to 44

: Expands to ages 35 to 44 May 3: Expands to ages 16 to 34

In addition, the program will expand in March to include pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, as well as early childhood providers, all of whom will be provided the vaccine at dedicated clinics specifically set up for those workers.

The state’s daily positivity rate now stands at 2.12%, with hospitalizations at 485. There have been 7,614 deaths attributed to Covid-19.