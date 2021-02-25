UConn to offer online MBA program

The University of Connecticut’s School of Business has announced plans to launch an online MBA (OMBA) program for the fall semester.

The OMBA program will begin accepting applications in March for a 40-member cohort scheduled to begin in late August. Mia Hawlk, the OMBA program director, said UConn has taken steps to ensure an engaging experience for students, which includes synchronous classes on Monday evenings.

“We’ve taken the time to develop an outstanding program that meets the needs of a very changed workforce,” she said. “It’s the same great MBA program, but in another format. We are using the same faculty and will provide extensive online support in the areas of career coaching, networking, academic advisement and alumni mentorship for our OMBA students.”

The OMBA program is the second new online-exclusive endeavor announced by UConn this week, following the news of its partnership with the social learning platform FutureLearn on the presentation of online courses.

The new partnership will launch March 14 on the FutureLearn platform with the course “Anti-Black Racism in America” taught by UConn sociology professor David Embrick. A second course, “Black Agency: Resistance and Resilience,” led by UConn communications professor Shardé Davis, will begin on April 11. Both courses are free and open to the public.