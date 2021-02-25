GHP Office Realty reports on 2020 leasing

White Plains-based GHP Office Realty LLC, an affiliate of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC, announced it closed out 2020 by leasing 102,212 square feet that was worth about $26.6 million in rental income.

Ampacet Corp. renewed its lease of 35,000 square feet on the third floor of 660 White Plains Road in Tarrytown. Additionally, Grossbach, Grossbach, Tramaglini & Hayes PC leased 2,100 square feet also on the third floor.

The U.S. Social Security Administration signed two new leases totaling 22,413 square feet, each for 15-year terms at two of GHP’s buildings.

The agency will keep its 10,152 square feet of office space on the fourth floor at 297 Knollwood Road in White Plains. It has occupied the space since 1995. GHP will renovate the space to comply with new agency requirements.

The agency signed a 12,261-square-foot lease for a portion of the ground level at 140 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle.

Also at 297 Knollwood Road, AJ Contracting of NY LLC signed a lease on the first floor for 1,308 square feet and Lecce Engineering renewed its lease for 1,147 square feet on the second floor.

At GHP’s 145 Huguenot St. building, the New York State Department of Health signed a 10-year lease for 19,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the building.

Northeast Family Services of New York Inc. signed a three-year lease for 2,489 square feet on the third floor and We Ship Express Inc. signed a lease for an additional 1,526 square feet on the lower level of the building for nine years.

At GHP’s 4 West Red Oak Lane building in White Plains, Dolgetta Law PLLC signed a new lease consisting of 2,752 square feet on the third floor.

Additionally Star Boxing Inc., signed a lease also on the third floor for 2,216 square feet of office space.