Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling seeks fifth term

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has announced he is seeking re-election to a fifth term.

Rilling kicked off his campaign in a Facebook posting acknowledging “there are disparities in our community, and Covid-19 has shined a bright light on these inequities.”

Although Rilling’s announcement for re-election did not offer any specific plans for mitigating these disparities, he cited support from fellow Democrats U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes in his pursuit for another two-year term.

“We have accomplished a lot over the last several years, but the job is not complete,” said Rilling. “I am thankful for the continued support from the Norwalk community.”

Prior to becoming mayor in 2013, Rilling was a member of the Norwalk Police Department, joining as an officer and rising to the rank of chief in 1995, a position he held until retiring in 2012.