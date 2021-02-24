PepsiCo debuts juice product line Frutly

PepsiCo has rolled out Frutly, a new juice beverage product line.

Frutly is made with water, fruit juice and electrolytes and comes in three flavors – strawberry kiwi, fruit punch and apple grape. The product has 60 calories per 12-ounce serving.

According to a statement issued by the Purchase-headquartered company, Frutly was developed to “reinvigorate the category by addressing both parents’ desires for more nutritious beverage options for their families and the needs of teens who have outgrown the juice boxes and pouches of their childhood.”

“Having hydrating drinks available that are also shelf-stable remains essential as we all continue to work and learn from home, and Frutly is well positioned to serve as a delicious and nutritious option that both teens and their parents can agree on,” said Anup Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer for juice brands at PepsiCo Beverages North America.