Home Education UConn in new partnership for online courses

UConn in new partnership for online courses

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

The University of Connecticut has partnered with the social learning platform FutureLearn on the presentation of online courses.

The new partnership will launch March 14 on the FutureLearn platform with the course “Anti-Black Racism in America” taught by UConn sociology professor David Embrick. A second course, “Black Agency: Resistance and Resilience” by UConn communications professor Shardé Davis, will begin on April 11. The courses are free and open to the public.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with the University of Connecticut, and to begin building on our mutual commitment to making education and continual learning accessible for all,” said Holly Shiflett, director of partnerships at FutureLearn.

“We’re particularly proud to announce the launch of their first two courses, which are both timely in the ways they address the crucial sociopolitical issues surrounding anti-Black racism in the U.S. and around the world. Looking ahead, we are excited to work with the university’s world-class faculty and experts on future courses, to develop a broader portfolio of quality online learning experiences.”

UConn’s FutureLearn courses have been developed in partnership with UConn Online and the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, which has been leading the university’s efforts in online course excellence for nearly 20 years.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleThe Upside: Written Out Loud
Next articleNorwalk Mayor Harry Rilling seeks fifth term
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here