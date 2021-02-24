UConn in new partnership for online courses

The University of Connecticut has partnered with the social learning platform FutureLearn on the presentation of online courses.

The new partnership will launch March 14 on the FutureLearn platform with the course “Anti-Black Racism in America” taught by UConn sociology professor David Embrick. A second course, “Black Agency: Resistance and Resilience” by UConn communications professor Shardé Davis, will begin on April 11. The courses are free and open to the public.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with the University of Connecticut, and to begin building on our mutual commitment to making education and continual learning accessible for all,” said Holly Shiflett, director of partnerships at FutureLearn.

“We’re particularly proud to announce the launch of their first two courses, which are both timely in the ways they address the crucial sociopolitical issues surrounding anti-Black racism in the U.S. and around the world. Looking ahead, we are excited to work with the university’s world-class faculty and experts on future courses, to develop a broader portfolio of quality online learning experiences.”

UConn’s FutureLearn courses have been developed in partnership with UConn Online and the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, which has been leading the university’s efforts in online course excellence for nearly 20 years.