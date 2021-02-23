Hartford HealthCare snags naming rights to Bridgeport amphitheater; Concerts could start in June

The long-delayed Bridgeport amphitheater finally has an official sponsor – and an opening date.

Provisionally called the Harbor Yard Amphitheater, the 5,700-seat venue at 500 Broad St. is now the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, it was announced at a press conference this afternoon.

Jim Koplik, president of concert promoter for Live Nation – part of the joint venture that operates the facility, along with principal Howard Saffan and the city of Bridgeport – noted that HHC is also a sponsor at the Xfiniti Theater in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, both of which are owned by Live Nation.

In Bridgeport’s case, however, it has retained the naming rights. Koplik called HHC “one of the biggest, most important partners that we have.”

HHC CEO Jeff Flaks said his organization was dedicated to “investing in this city’s revitalization” by partnering with the city and its mayor, Joe Ganim.

Flaks went on to note that, “We are turning the corner right now” on Covid-19, which canceled what would have been the amphitheater’s inaugural season last year. HHC has administered over 130,000 vaccinations and conducted more than 900,000 tests to date, he said.

“This is a moment for hope, a moment for promise,” Flaks said.

The organization also presented Koplik with a $10,000 check for his “Coats for a Cause” campaign, whose donations go towards the purchase of EMPWR coats for Bridgeport’s homeless. EMPWR coats transform into sleeping bags or can be worn as an over-the-shoulder bag.

HHC has also added a new mass vaccination site at Bridgeport’s Central High School. The Toyota Oakdale Theatre will host an HHC mega-vaccine event on March 1, followed by the Xfiniti on March 8.

Also on hand was Ganim, who noted that the drive had raised $100,000 in its first day.

“This skyline is going to be something,” the mayor said, opining that those driving by the venue might be tempted to come in for a concert.

Saffan said that he would “like to be open in the month of June” for concerts, depending on the state’s Covid numbers and protocols. The amphitheater is scheduled to officially open on May 15 with 10 college and university graduation ceremonies.

Rev. Carl McCluster, the senior pastor of Bridgeport’s Shiloh Baptist Church, credited Saffan and Koplik for making good on their promise of bringing a real change to the community.

“A lot of people have come into Bridgeport saying they’re going to do a lot of things, and a lot of things didn’t get done,” he said, applauding the powers behind the amphitheater and citing their “landmark decision” to hire local workers and feature many local and regional brands at their concessions.

“We never forget, and always appreciate,” McCluster said. “Some of our prayers have been answered.”

An in-depth interview with Saffan will appear in the next edition of the Fairfield County Business Journal.