49-unit senior housing development proposed for Monroe

Connecticut Housing Partners is proposing a 49-unit affordable housing development for seniors in Monroe.

The three-story, 50,000-square-foot building would be on a 2-acre parcel spanning 195, 201 and 211 Main St. The development would be an independent living facility for residents age 62 and older and include a community room that would serve as a gathering place for social events.

The development is being designed by the Hartford firm Crosskey Architects. David Goslin, an architect with the firm, stated the development would be “a very traditional looking building in keeping with the architecture of Monroe.”