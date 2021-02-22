Orthopedic surgeon Steven M. Andelman, M.D., has joined White Plains Hospital Physician Associates division. He specializes in adult and pediatric sports medicine, providing comprehensive surgical and nonsurgical care for orthopedic conditions of the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and ankle focusing on arthroscopic and minimally invasive surgical treatment of conditions in those areas. Additionally, he has specialized expertise…
Home Newsmakers SURGEON JOINS WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN ASSOCIATES